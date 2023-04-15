Rutgers football: Desmond Igbinosun continues to grow at safety

Desmond Igbinosun returns to Rutgers football for the 2023 season, looking to take the lead at the Scarlet Knights safety position.

The junior safety appeared in ten games last season, recording nine starts, 55 total tackles, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Igbinosun appeared in 17 games and has 69 tackles for his Rutgers career. Can the New Jersey native (Union, N.J.) emerge as the number one safety for the Scarlet Knights?

The 2023 season will be Igbinosun’s third season with the Scarlet Knights. So far this spring, his progress has been noticed by safety coach Drew Lascari. Lascari spoke about Igbinosun’s development after Friday’s practice.

“I think Des is continuing to develop every day. Having that Big Ten experience this past year as a starter helped him tremendously,” Lascari told reporters. “He got better as the season went on and we’re really excited. We think the sky’s the limit for Des and where he is going.”

Igbinosun came in this spring with a focus on his leadership skills. His goal is to emerge as a leader of the safety group and try to lead as an example on and off the football field.

The safety group is different than last season, with the departure of former starters Christian Izien and Avery Young. The Scarlet Knights played a high percentage of three safety schemes in 2022 which could lead to even great opportunities for Igbinosun this fall.

