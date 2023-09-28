Rutgers football defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Over the last few years, Mayan Ahanotu has become an essential piece of the Rutgers defense. Since setting foot on campus in 2020, the Tampa native has appeared in 38 games. On Wednesday, he made headlines as Ahanotu was named a semifinalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award represents Ahanotu’s impact off the gridiron. It is given each year to the player seen as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. The award highlights the player’s academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. Ahanotu is also a two-time captain of the Scarlet Knights.

His accomplishments in the classroom make Ahanotu more than deserving. He earned his undergraduate degree in May as an information technology and informatics major and entrepreneurship minor. He is currently working towards a master’s degree in labor studies and employment relations. Last year, the three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree claimed a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Ahanotu has made a difference on the field with 47 total tackles in 38 games. He has also recorded 3.5 sacks and forced one fumble. The Berkeley Prep is off to one of the best starts of his career, with eight tackles in four games.

To be eligible for the Campbell Trophy, a student-athlete must be a senior or graduate student in their last year of playing eligibility. They must also have a GPA of at least 3.2, an outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.

