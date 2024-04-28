Rutgers football defensive lineman Isaiah Iton signs with Tennessee Titans

Shortly after the NFL Draft ended, the Tennessee Titans bolstered their defense by signing former Rutgers star Isaiah Iton. A transfer portal addition who spent only one year in Piscataway, Iton settled in quickly and became a big part of the team’s rebuild.

In his only season at Rutgers, the talented defensive lineman recorded 38 tackles in 13 games. He added one fumble recovery to his resume and fit perfectly into Greg Schiano’s scheme. With Iton in the mix, Rutgers won it’s first bowl game in nearly a decade.

While Iton may not be a household name, the Titans have had success signing Rutgers players. Former Cornerback Tre Avery, who went undrafted in 2022, has carved out a solid career with the Titans. Iton will be looking to follow in his footsteps and become a valuable contributor in the NFL.

As Iton begins his pro career, he will get to compete against some of his teammates. That list includes JaQuae Jackson (Atlanta Falcons), Isaiah Washington, Deion Jennings (Baltimore Ravens), and Shawn Bowman, who were also signed as undrafted free agents.

Titans 😤😤@Isaiahiton2 | @Titans pic.twitter.com/Z5RRS5pFNn

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 27, 2024

Although Iton only spent one year in the Big Ten, he showed that he could hold his own against some of the best players in the country. His focus now will be building on his success at the next level.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire