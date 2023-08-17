How this Rutgers football DB is focusing on the 'small details' to take the next step

PISCATAWAY – Mark Orphey left no doubt when discussing the importance of Robert Longerbeam to Rutgers football’s defense.

“We’re a really good team when we have Robert Longerbeam out there,” the Scarlet Knights cornerbacks coach said back in April during spring practices.

The goal for Longerbeam in the offseason?

Get stronger in the weight room, focus on the small details of his position and take the next step as a leader of the defense.

Longerbeam and the rest of the Scarlet Knights defense are hoping that translates to a big season for the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Longerbeam, who’s entering his fourth year with Rutgers.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (13) can't haul in a reception as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) defends against a potential touchdown during the third quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Virginia native has made strides each season, last year finishing with 36 tackles (two for loss) with two interceptions and one sack in 10 games (six starts).

Robert Longerbeam: The eyes have it

Part of Longerbeam’s pathway to more production comes down to a specific skill.

“Really my eyes,” Longerbeam said following Rutgers’ training camp practice on Monday. “Your eyes can get you in trouble as a corner so you have to play with your eyes and get patience. That’s one thing Coach (Orphey) has been really emphasizing with me.”

Longerbeam is part of a secondary that also returns Max Melton at cornerback and added Eric Rogers, a transfer from Northern Illinois, and Charles Amankwaa, a transfer from Akron. Rutgers returns Desmond Igbinosun and Shaquan Loyal at safety, where it also added Minnesota transfer Flip Dixon.

“It’s good because a lot of guys, the leaders, the older guys in the room, we stepped up this year,” said Longerbeam, who was committed to Temple before flipping to Rutgers as part of the 2020 recruiting class. “We’re able to grow closer because we’ve been playing together. And then the new pieces we’ve added, they’ve just come in and joined.”

Longerbeam has liked the competition the defensive backs have had with the Scarlet Knights’ receivers, including California University of Pennsylvania transfer JaQuae Jackson and returners Chris Long, Isaiah Washington and Christian Dremel.

“They’re getting us better and I think we’re getting them better,” Longerbeam said. “It’s a lot of competition back and forth. They’re catching some balls, we’re getting some pass breakups. So that competition is getting us better and getting us ready for the season.”

The big question overall is just how good Rutgers’ defense can be. It was a strength last season before it got worn down toward the latter half because of injuries and the offense’s struggles to stay on the field.

From his vantage point, Longerbeam sees plenty of potential.

“I think we’re going to be real good,” Longerbeam said. “As long as we focus on the details and stay together, I think we can be real good.

