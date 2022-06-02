Rutgers football: Dante Barone becomes second New Jersey commit in a week

Rutgers football now has six commits in the class of 2023, adding talented athlete Dante Barone on Wednesday night.

Barone is a talented athlete who plays defensive end and tight end for The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.). He joins the Scarlet Knights as an H-back.

He was just offered by Rutgers football late last week. The junior was set to take a visit to Illinois this month.

Barone is a three-star and the No. 19 player in New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite.

The addition of Barone means that Rutgers football now has four commits from New Jersey in the class of 2023. All four commits are among the top 25 players in the state.

Related

Krystian Williams previews his upcoming Rutgers football official visit

The announcement was made by Barone via a social media post on Wednesday night:

The class is led by four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone. Both players are ranked in the top 10 in the state.

Last week Barone’s teammate at the Hun, tight end Logan Blake, committed to Rutgers.

Related

Watch: Rutgers basketball recruit Gavin Griffiths (set to announce Thursday) balled out at Nike EYBL

The addition of Barone and Blake means that three players from Hun, one of the top programs in the state, have committed or joined Rutgers over the past two years. Last season, Jacob Allen, a four-star player and the top recruit in New Jersey, committed to Rutgers in April.