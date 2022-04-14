Rutgers football: Damiere Shaw embraces relationships and listening while still being ‘extremely intense’

For Damiere Shaw, recruiting and coaching are all about relationships, the Rutgers wide receivers coach talking this week about his style when it comes to arguably the two most important components of his job.

Shaw has become the new rock star on the recruiting circuit for Rutgers football. The first-year wide receivers coach has created some significant buzz on the recruiting trail, his ability to connect and foster an understanding beyond football already playing a key role in the Scarlet Knights landing three-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes out of Pennsylvania.

In his role as a recruiter and on-the-field as an assistant, Shaw says he follows the example of head coach Greg Schiano.

Related

Eric LeGrand talks his dreams of walking and his daily struggles in interview with Rex Chapman

In doing so, he points to the program’s belief in trust and accountability, especially as it comes to recruiting.

“I won’t say that it is anything I do specifically. This program is led by coach Schiano and I’ve watched him and the rest of the guys in this group recruit at a high, high level the last two years. It is all about relationships. The way we recruit, we recruit in teams so I may be responsible for a kid’s area but I’m not the only one responsible for recruiting that kid,” Shaw told reporters this week. “We collectively recruit and the most important thing I do and the rest of the staff do is build relationships. It is easy to recruit when you have a head coach like coach Schiano backing you. “You can name-drop him on kids. I like to collectively recruit and build relationships.”

The relationship component, for Shaw, also extends to his job on the sidelines in coaching the wide receivers.

Related

Ja’elyne Matthews, offered by Rutgers football as a freshman, posts his 2021 highlights

This offseason, Rutgers lost some significant swagger when Tiquan Underwood left to become the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh. Underwood was known for his ability to connect with players as a recruiter and also foster relationships within the program.

Shaw, who was hailed by Schiano this week for being a technician as a coach, talked about how he handles his room and mentors the individual players in a way where he is able to critique their performance in practice or a game but also develop their ability to communicate in an open fashion.