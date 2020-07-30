Rutgers football COVID-19 outbreak reportedly linked to an on-campus party

The entire Rutgers football team is currently in quarantine because of a COVID-19 outbreak after a total of 15 Rutgers players tested positive for the virus, according to New Jersey's state health commissioner, Judith Persichilli.

However, the virus may have spread within the program because multiple players attended an indoor, on-campus party, according to NJ.com.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Persichilli stated that outbreaks have occurred due to many indoor gatherings and specifically cited one Rutgers party.

"There's been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,'' Persichilli said.

Rutgers announced the team would enter quarantine on Saturday after six additional players tested positive for COVID-19. The Scarlett Knights join Michigan State as the other Big Ten school currently in quarantine due to the virus.

