Rutgers football continues big recruiting week, lands a Big Ten caliber athlete Antonio White

The momentum is continuing on the recruiting trail for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights nabbed a three-star wide athlete from Georgia in Antonio White.

Oozing with athleticism, White is a 2024 athlete can play wide receiver or as a defensive back at the next level. He moves fluidly in space, is strong in coverage, instinctual in his understanding of routes and has good straight line speed.

In 2022 as a junior, he had 75 total tackles, a sack, three passes defended and an interception,

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Parkview High School (Lilburn, GA), White is a massive get for Rutgers. He has an impressive Power Five offer list, picking Rutgers over listed offers that included Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

He is a consensus three-star recruit on Rivals, 247Sports and On3.

White made his commitment known on Saturday afternoon via social media. He tagged several members of the Rutgers coaching staff in his commitment post including head coach Greg Schiano, safeties coach Drew Lascari and wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw:

Advertisement

Related

Greg Schiano on high school relationships are important for Rutgers football recruiting: 'The football here in New Jersey is as good as anywhere in the country' A special bond with Rutgers football and the chance to play in the Big Ten: Inside Elijah King's commitment

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire