Rutgers football commit Timmy Hinspeter of Don Bosco Prep on his commitment

Earlier this year, Rutgers football landed a commitment from Timmy Hinspeter, a class of 2022 defensive back who has a lot to prove.

Hinspeter committed to Rutgers in February as a preferred walk-on.

Rivals ranked him as a two-star.

As a senior at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Hinspeter put up some big numbers for one of the top programs in the country. He had 131 total tackles and seven sacks. The Ironmen finished the season ranked second in the state.

He spoke with RutgersWire about his commitment to Rutgers. He originally was committed to the Naval Academy but after finding out that he didn’t qualify due to his SAT scores, Hinspeter “decided to bet on myself.”

“Well the conference I play in is very known and obviously Rutgers is in the same state as Bosco so they come to a lot of our games to see us play,” Hinspeter told RutgersWire. “And I started having a great relationship with coach Drew Lascri, the new safeties coach. He was a coach at Bosco for a while a few years ago. I love him and he called and asked if I wanted to take an official visit.”

That official visit in January set in motion his commitment shortly thereafter.

Don Bosco has a very strong team, with Rutgers targeting several of their big time contributors this recruiting cycle. Hinspeter has been getting to work to try and get a few of his teammates from high school to join him at SHI Stadium.

Included in that list is four-star Chase Bisontis, the top player in New Jersey in the class of 2023.

“I’d love to get a few of my close friends Chase Bisontis, Jordan Thomas, and a kid a played linebacker with who will most likely get a Rutgers offer soon – Jayden Brown,” Hinspeter said.

The down-to-earth Hinspeter never put news of his commitment to Rutgers on social media.