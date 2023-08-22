Rutgers football commit Sam Pilof has a monster first game of his senior season

Sam Pilof just had a strong start to his final season of high school football, the Rutgers football recruit starting off his first game of the season with a bang.

The Wisconsin three-star linebacker carried it through on almost every play for Middleton in a 35-29 win over Bay Port this past weekend. Pilof registered 18 total tackles for Middleton.

Not a bad start to the season for Pilof, who committed Rutgers in mid-April. At the time of his commitment, he held offers from Iowa State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

He is ranked the No. 8 player in the nation according to ESPN.com.

Pilof showed why he is such a bigtime commitment for Rutgers in this past weekend’s win.

“(Season opener) went well,” Pilof told Rutgers Wire. “team played great together and we forced three turnovers.”

Pilof was a strong commitment for Rutgers, especially pulling such a coveted player out of the Midwest. He is rock-solid in his commitment to head coach Greg Schiano and excited about a very strong 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers.

“I’m super excited for Rutgers. Our class is looking amazing – we are all in contact with each other as well as building up our team chemistry. It’s gonna be special,” Pilof said. “The way coach is turning everything around and all of his players and coaches are bought in – it is very promising and exciting.”

