Rutgers football commit Sam Pilof gets a visit from Greg Schiano and Joe Harasymiak last Friday

Three-star commit Sam Pilof got a special visit from Rutgers football over the weekend, the three-star linebacker from Wisconsin having his future head coach and future defensive coordinator at his most recent game.

Pilof, who committed to Rutgers football in March, is a linebacker at Middleton (Middleton, Wisconsin).

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak attended Pilof’s game on Friday against Madison West (Madison, Wisconsin). Middleton rolled to a 50-3 win and improved to 7-1 on the season.

With Rutgers playing at Wisconsin on Saturday, it gave the program an opportunity to check-in on Pilof, who also held offers from Penn State and Wisconsin. Schiano and Harasymiak were there for Pilof’s warm-ups and got a chance to see the commit’s family.

“Coach Schiano had to leave after the first quarter because of a team meeting and coach Harasymiak left after the first half because it was a blow out win,” Pilof told Rutgers Wire. “I got to meet coach Harasymiak in the endzone twice on Friday night first – my pick-six I pointed at him and second I brought a kick return to the house and gave him a little hug in the end zone. “It was great.”

On the season, Pilof has 80 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defended. He hasn’t played in the second half of Middleton’s last three games due to the size of their lead in each of those games.

Much like Schiano who left early and Harasymiak, who left at halftime, Pilof didn’t make the full game for Middleton. He did however make Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, a 24-13 loss for Rutgers.

“I was taken out midway through the second quarter because we were way up on the score board,” Pilof said. “But it was great to see them and always fun to watch Rutgers play and watch the defense fly around ‘coach H’ sent me a nice text after my game too.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire