Rutgers football commit Mozell Williams set to visit Florida for big SEC match-up

Florida offensive lineman Mozell Williams, a Rutgers football commit, is set to visit Florida this weekend. The Gators have yet to offer Williams, a massive offensive tackle prospect who is nearby to the Florida campus.

It appears that Williams will be attending Saturday night’s game when No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 19 Florida. The Gators are coming off an impressive win at home this past weekend against Utah.

He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Rutgers is his only Power Five offer; he does not (yet) hold an offer from Florida.

Williams committed to Rutgers in June following an official visit to the Big Ten program. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman is an offensive tackle at South Hawthorne City (Hawthorne, FL).

Several hours after posting about his official visit, Williams offered up a tweet stating he was still committed to Rutgers.

Williams is ranked the No. 128 offensive tackle in the nation according to 247Sports. He is one of several Florida commits in the class of 2023 for Rutgers including linebacker Abram Wright.

Wright was just recently offered by North Carolina State.

