Rutgers football commit K.J. Duff wins Catholic League Award

Four-star wide receiver K.J. Duff, a Rutgers football commit, received an impressive honor on Wednesday.

Duff was honored with the Rich Reichert Award, given to the top player in the Catholic High School Football League (CHSFL). The award is given out annually by Newsday.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound athlete from St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York), Duff In nine games played, he had 55 catches for 929 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He projects as either a receiving tight end or a wide receiver.

Duff committed to Rutgers over the summer, picking from a final three that also included North Carolina and Miami.

Rich Reichert Award Which recognizes the best player in the Catholic Football League. This is equivalent to the public school Hansen and Thorpe award pic.twitter.com/ieXV70QRIb — Korey KD Duff Sr (@KdKorey) December 13, 2023

He is part of a very solid haul from New York for Rutgers that also includes defensive lineman Aaris Bethea. A three-star recruit, Bethea had a very strong senior season for Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, New York).

Reichert is a celebrated local coach who fittingly was from St. Anthony’s. He led the program to 14 CHSFL titles during his storied coaching tenure.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire