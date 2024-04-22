Rutgers football commit Jyon Simon sets official visit date

Just days after he committed to Rutgers football, Jyon Simon announced an official visit date to the Big Ten program.

The defensive lineman from Florida will be on campus the weekend of June 14-16 for his official visit. But wait, there is more.

Simon told Rutgers Wire over the weekend that he is trying to schedule another visit to Rutgers soon (an unofficial one).

A three-star recruit, Rutgers was the pick from among eight finalists (Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. NC State and Colorado.

An interior defensive lineman, he checks in at 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive lineman from Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida). Last season, he had 77 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

He is one of two players from Florida to commit to Rutgers last week, the other being four-star running back Antwan Raymond.

As for Simon, he took an unofficial visit to Rutgers earlier in April which prompted his commitment.

“So actually after I went on my visit with Rutgers, it was just ‘Man, I got to be there.’ I just felt at home,” Simon told Rutgers Wire. “So I was like, ‘Why not shut it down?’ So I called coach Schiano and asked him if I could commit but still go on visits to other schools. He told me how he felt about it. So that was it – it was just a done deal after that.”

Following his commitment on Wednesday, Raymond then re-classified to the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire