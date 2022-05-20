Rutgers football commit John Stone talks Rivals camp, updates recruitment: ‘I’m 100 percent locked in’

The first commit in the Rutgers football class of 2023 put together a strong showing last Sunday at the Rivals camp in Philadelphia. John Stone is hoping to take this momentum from the showcase event into this offseason.

Coming off a strong junior season at Washington Township High School (Sewell, N.J.), Stone committed to Rutgers in early February. He is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the region.

Rivals ranks Stone as the No. 18 guard in the nation.

The class of 2023 for Rutgers football features five total commits, with two of those players hailing from New Jersey. Both players are top 10 in the state with Stone and four-star JaSire Peterson forming the foundation of the class.

Stone had a strong performance at the Rivalscamp, earning praise from the analysts in attendance.

Related

Rutgers football offers freshman running back Jamarion Parker from St. Louis

It was a good showing from Stone, backing up his reputation as one of the best in New Jersey in this recruiting cycle.

“It was a great weekend full of competing and learning,” Stone told RutgersWire. “I think I did well. I got into the one-on-ones trying to bully people. But my performance was good.”

Ranked by Rivals as a three-star and the seventh player in New Jersey in the class of 2023, Stone did say he is hoping to get a bump in the rankings.

Related

Andy Katz has a sleeper to be top four in the Big Ten: Rutgers basketball

Stone has the chance to crack the top five rankings in the state and grab a fourth star.

“Of course, always striving to be better,” Stone said.

#Rutgers commit ⁦@John_Stone71⁩ looked pretty good in 1on1’s yesterday.

👤 | https://t.co/nYnoTWuu8R pic.twitter.com/QZiCN1NPEL

— Richard Schnyderite (@RivalsRichie) May 16, 2022

Stone said that despite being committed to Rutgers, he is hearing from other programs. He won’t say which programs have reached out, largely because it doesn’t matter to him to put that information out publicly.

Story continues

“Yeah other schools have reached out,” Stone said. “But I am 100 percent locked in.”

The videos in this story come from the social media accounts for the Rivals Rutgers affiliate site, The Knight Report.