Rutgers football commit Edd Guerrier gets his new ranking

Edd Guerrier, who committed to Rutgers football last week, may be nicknamed ‘G2’ but he is in fact a three-star.

Guerrier, one of the top running backs in Florida, was finally given a three-star ranking by 247Sports on Thursday.

Strong and physical, the 5-foot-9 and 192-pound running back is impressive once he gets to the second level. Guerrier plays for a small program in Port Charlotte High School (Port Charlotte, FL). Last season in 10 games played, he had 1,450 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

He tweeted about his new ranking from 247Sports which places him as the No. 95 running back in the nation:

Blessed to be rated a 3 star 🌟 @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/ZDybyA1X6a — 3🌟Edd “G2” Guerrier (@EddGuerrier) August 10, 2023

Guerrier was offered by Rutgers this past Sunday. He committed to Rutgers later that day.

While the whole process seems like a quick one, Guerrier said the relationship formed with Rutgers has been developing over time.

“I was feeling the good relationship with coach,” Guerrier said. “I feel like my recruitment was off where I had the best relationship, And I had no problem making my choice to commit based off of that without ever being there.”

He also held offers from Bowling Green and South Dakota State.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire