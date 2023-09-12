Rutgers football commit Ben Black is up for the Big 22 Player of the Year (and fans can vote)

Ben Black, a Rutgers football commit, is up for a player of the year honor in North Carolina. And Rutgers fans could help get him there.

Black, a member of the 2024 recruiting class out of Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC), is a 6-foot-1 and 185-pound wide receiver. Per 247Sports, Black is a three-star and the No. 71 wide receiver prospect in the nation.

So far this season, Black has 15 catches for 263 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first three games of the season. He committed to Rutgers in June following an official visit.

At the time he committed to Rutgers, he had offers from Duke, Georgia Tech and UConn among others. Last season, he had 25 catches for 402 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

WSOC-TV in North Carolina has Black among the finalists for the Big 22 Player of the Year Finalists. Fans can vote through October 5:

Vote for your favorite Big 22 player.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire