Rutgers football commit Antonio White is now a four-star recruit

Rutgers football got in on Antonio White this summer, and it is certainly paying off. The class of 2024 prospect is now a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

White received the rankings upgrade this week. Three weeks ago, he was offered by Kansas State.

White committed to Rutgers in late June. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he is a wide receiver at Parkview High School (Lilburn, Georgia), White is a massive get for Rutgers. His offer list includes Power Five programs such Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

He is now the No. 213 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

With the ratings bump, he is one of two four-stars ranked by 247Sports in this Rutgers recruiting class. The other is running back Gabriel Winowich.

Rutgers football now has another four-star @TonioWhite2 in its 2024 class and our guy @tsakonas_chris has the latest https://t.co/zWujQSSy2C pic.twitter.com/UXrd8gcSq4 — Bobby Deren (@BobbyDeren) October 12, 2023

Nationally, this class is ranked No. 34 by 247Sports.

This season through five games played, he has 45 total tackles including 14 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire