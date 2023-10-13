Advertisement

Rutgers football commit Antonio White is now a four-star recruit

Kristian Dyer
Rutgers football got in on Antonio White this summer, and it is certainly paying off. The class of 2024 prospect is now a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

White received the rankings upgrade this week. Three weeks ago, he was offered by Kansas State.

White committed to Rutgers in late June. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he is a wide receiver at Parkview High School (Lilburn, Georgia), White is a massive get for Rutgers. His offer list includes Power Five programs such Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi StateNorth Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

He is now the No. 213 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

With the ratings bump, he is one of two four-stars ranked by 247Sports in this Rutgers recruiting class. The other is running back Gabriel Winowich.

 

Nationally, this class is ranked No. 34 by 247Sports.

This season through five games played, he has 45 total tackles including 14 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

 

