Rutgers football commit Abram Wright gets an NC State offer

Perhaps the best commit in Rutgers football’s class of 2023, Florida linebacker Abram Wright, got an offer this week from North Carolina State.

Wright, who committed to Rutgers in June, is an under-the-radar linebacker out of Fleming Island (Fleming Island, FL). According to 247Sports, he is the No. 65 linebacker in the nation and is a consensus three-star.

North Carolina State joins Duke and Rutgers as the Power Five offers for Wright. He is off to a strong start to the season, including an interception in his second game of the season.

A key piece to the current Rutgers recruiting class, Wright’s commitment was seen as important for a program that needs talent and depth at linebacker. He is a strong and polished 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

Earlier this summer, Wright ran a 4.58 time in the 40 at the Wake Forest camp, an impressive time for a linebacker.

In 2021 for Fleming Island, Wright had 76 total tackles and seven sacks in 11 games. It is impressive output from a linebacker whose film shows a player that can go sideline-to-sideline and make plays. He is comfortable getting after the quarterback but also dropping back into coverage.

