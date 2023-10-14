Rutgers football: A comeback win that loyal fans who stayed will never forget

PISCATAWAY – Years from now, when Rutgers football fans talk about the incredible comeback victory over Michigan State in the fall of 2023, a lot of them are going to fib about being there and staying to the end.

T.J. Ameha won’t have to fib. He stayed. And so did his entire family.

“Very, very glad I stuck around,” he said.

Ameha is a freshman at the university who hails from Franklin, an electrical engineering major, and a regular in the student section. On this remarkable day, only about 15,000 fans braved the rain and cold to support the Scarlet Knights, who came in with a record of 4-2 and bowl-game dreams.

By the time the fourth quarter started Rutgers trailed 24-6 and the crowd was down to 3,000 people. Ameha, his father, sister and cousin were among them.

“It’s about loyalty – you have to stay loyal to the team no matter how hard it gets,” sister Emenet Ameha said. “You have to persevere and let the team know you’re rooting for them.”

These are wise words and a message that needs to echo throughout Rutgers nation. Left for dead in the preseason, this team has exceeded all expectations – and now they’ve added the kind of galvanizing victory that can help a program turn a corner.

“We have made so much progress,” T.J. said. “A lot can happen in sports.”

Yes it can. This game turned on a dime when Rutgers recovered an errant Michigan State punt snap in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. By then, T.J. had moved under the overhang by the 40-yard line – there were plenty of seats to be had.

“Even though it was looking bad we said, ‘We’re staying – just in case,” he said. “Then Rutgers made this crazy comeback. That was the craziest fourth quarter I’ve ever seen.”

It’s hard to overstate the amount of adversity Rutgers overcame to win this game.

Start with the officiating.

It looked like a textbook, big-time defensive stuff when Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell burst threw the line and popped Michigan State running back Nate Carter for a loss on 4th-and-1 on the Scarlet Knights’ 40-yard line.

Instead, officials penalized Powell for targeting – and ejected him from what was a one-point game late in the second quarter.

It was one of the worst penalty calls you will ever see – against a home team, no less. In a normal Big Ten environment, particularly on the heels of two other brutal calls (one pass interference, the other roughing the passer, the boos raining down on the officiating crew would have been deafening,

But there’s only so much displeasure a crowd of 15,000 in a 52,000-seat stadium can voice. There just were not enough people in the house to move the needle.

That has to change. Rutgers is 5-2 with a stifling defense, an opportunistic special teams and a still-developing quarterback who, while mistake prone, does seem to be getting better – and was good when it counted in this one.

“The clutch factor kicked in,” Ameha said. “That’s what this team has.”

It deserves more fans like him. For those who showed up in the rain, and especially those who stayed, take a bow. Crowds matter, and any Rutgers athlete will tell you.

For those who didn’t, Ameha has a message.

“Just because you’re losing,” he said, “doesn’t mean you’ll always be losing.”

He has the soggy smile to prove it.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers football: Big win over Michigan State for fans who stayed