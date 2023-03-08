What Rutgers football coaches got new contracts this offseason?

Rutgers football’s new hires on the offensive side of the ball are certainly making some Big Ten money.

This offseason as part of a shake-up of the offensive coaching staff, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano brought in three new coaches. The additions will be charged with elevating an offense that has been at the bottom or the near the bottom of the Big Ten in nearly every offensive category over the past five years.

The new hires of Kirk Ciarrocca (offensive coordinator), Dave Brock (wide receivers coach) and Pat Flaherty (offensive line coach) have contracts that are now competitive for Big Ten coaches. It shows a significant investment on the part of athletic director Pat Hobbs in beefing up Rutgers football to be competitive in the Big Ten:

David Brock ($500,000 for his first year, $550,000 for his second year)

Kirk Ciarrocca ($1.4 million for his first year, $1.4 million for his second year, $1.4 million for his third year)

Pat Flaherty ($350,000 for his first year, $400,000 for his second year)

Consider that offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, fired midseason, made $1 million a season and the money offered to pry away Ciarrocca from his previous job at Minnesota now makes sense. Ciarrocca is a highly-respected coach with a strong track record of success.

Related

Yasin Willis talks most recent Rutgers football visit, his official visits and the hunt for SEC offers

Also, defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak got a new contract that will pay him $1 million for each of the next three seasons.

Related

Shaun O'Hara speaks to the impact Rutgers football's new offensive line coach will make: 'Nobody's going to outwork Pat Flaherty'

Last year, his first season at Rutgers football as defensive coordinator after making a move from Minnesota, Harasymiak earned $775,000. This year, he was scheduled to make $800,000 before he signed his new deal.

Related

Rutgers basketball: What notable players have entered the college basketball transfer portal in March?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire