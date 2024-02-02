Rutgers football: What class of 2024 commit was just named top 10 at his position in the national rankings?

Rutgers football certainly landed a premier athlete in their 2024 recruiting class according to the recent On3 national rankings.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, K.J. Duff signed during December’s early period and already is on the Rutgers campus,

A four-star athlete who has positional flexibility, he is ranked the No. 10 tight end in the nation according to On3. Duff has a very high ceiling given his size and strength and could end up at wide receiver as well as tight end.

This past fall as a senior at St. Anthony’s (Melville, New York), Duff had 55 catches for 912 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.

He had offers that included Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee among others.

On3 ranked him among the very best tight ends in the nation:

Top 10 TEs in the final 2024 On300 rankings‼️https://t.co/PhllERYAEP pic.twitter.com/MAgnpdrUcW — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 2, 2024

Rivals ranked Duff as a four-star and the No. 1 player in New York. On3 ranks him a four-star as well and has him as the state’s second-best recruit (behind Georgia offensive lineman Marcus Harrison).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire