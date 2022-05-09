Rutgers football: class of 2022 standout plays in prestigious high school all-star basketball game

Rutgers football commit D.J. Allen recently played in a high school basketball all-star game in Indiana, underscoring just how special of a talent the future Big Ten defensive end has.

Allen was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 who signed with Rutgers in December. A dual-sport athlete for Leo High School (Leo, IN), he recently played in the prestigious Hoosiers Gym Classic on a roster that included 21 of the top high school basketball players in Indiana.

Leo’s basketball team went 21-6 last season.

The talented Allen is a 6-foot-7 edge rusher who also had offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Vanderbilt among others that also included several MAC programs and Ivy League schools.

His success also carried over to basketball, and, recently, he played in the Hoosier Gym Classic, where he was the only football player on the roster, something Allen said was special. “That shows how special it is. It’s definitely an honor,” Allen said. — PitViperMediaIndiana (@PitViperMediaIN) May 7, 2022

He was the only football player to make the all-star game.

Rutgers seems to like these dual-sport athletes. Hykeem Williams, a four-star recruit from Florida and one of the top athletes in the nation, was just named all-state on the hardwood following a tremendous season for Stranahan (Ft. Lauderdale).

Last season as a senior,