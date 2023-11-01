Rutgers football Christian Dremel got nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy

On Tuesday, Rutgers football wide receiver Christian Dremel was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is an award given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has performed highly on the field.

The senior from Caldwell, New Jersey, leads the Scarlet Knights in receptions with 23, recording 294 yards and three receiving touchdowns through eight games. Dremel has averaged 12.8 yards per catch and 36.8 yards per game this season. For his career, Dremel has recorded 33 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 40 games.

Dremel’s best start in 2023 came against Michigan State in Week 7, where the first-year starter recorded six receptions for 80 yards. The senior wide receiver scored receiving touchdowns in three consecutive games from Week 3 to Week 5.

After the conclusion of this past offseason and spring practices, Dremel achieved the Marks Mills Second Effort Award for his determination, dedication, and hard work on the offensive side of the ball. The award is named in memory of former Scarlet Knight running back Mark Mills. The award is given to an offensive player showing the most determination, dedication, hard work, and improvements in the offseason and spring practices.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Dremel will be back in action on Saturday against Ohio State, as the Scarlet Knights host the Buckeyes in Week 9.

