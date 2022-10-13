Rutgers football at the bye: A deep dive into the six games left in the season

At the halfway point of the college football season, Rutgers has had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. After winning their first three games, they have gone 0-3 in Big Ten play as the offense has struggled. The Scarlet Knights have also dealt with injuries at key positions.

With only six games left on the schedule, it will not get easier down the stretch. Rutgers will face Michigan on November 5 and Penn State two weeks later. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines are a combined 11-0 this season, and both ranked in the top ten nationally.

After a week off, the Scarlet Knights will be looking for their fourth win of the season when they face Indiana next Saturday afternoon. While the Hoosiers are 3-3, they have one win against a Big Ten opponent, unlike Rutgers.

Before we dive into the final six opponents on the Rutgers football schedule, here are their remaining games:

vs. Indiana (Oct. 22)

at Minnesota (Oct. 29)

vs. Michigan (Nov. 5)

at Michigan State (Nov. 12)

vs. Penn State (Nov. 19)

at Maryland (Nov. 26)

Check out what is going on with the opponents still left on the Rutgers schedule!

Indiana 3-3, (1-2 Big Ten)

Dasan McCullough made big plays against Idaho, showcasing his athleticism, quickness, and football IQ. Here's a compilation. So excited to watch him all season. #iufb pic.twitter.com/XYJEOW6mbb — Saint Tom Allen (@SaintTomAllen) September 12, 2022

Biggest Takeaway: After a promising start to the season, Indiana has gone winless in its last three games. While the defense has struggled, the offense has scored at least 20 points in two of those three losses.

Biggest Offensive Player: Connor Bazelak has taken every snap at quarterback this season and recorded 1,597 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

Biggest Defensive Player: Dasan McCullough has terrorized opposing quarterbacks with a team-high four sacks.

Unique Stat: Connor Bazelak has a 104.0 QB rating so far this season

Minnesota 4-1, (1-1 Big Ten)

Mariano Sori-Marin knocked the RB out of the screen on that pick! pic.twitter.com/Yncz4G9z9R — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 9, 2019

Biggest Takeaway: After winning their first four games, the Golden Gophers fell to Purdue last Saturday. They were unable to get anything going offensively.

Biggest Offensive Player: Running back Mohamed Ibrahim has set the tone on offense this season. The 24-year-old leads Minnesota in touchdowns with eight and is averaging 6.4 yards a carry.

Biggest Defensive Player: Defensively Mariano Sori-Marin has led the way with a team-high 32 tackles. He is the only Golden Gopher with more than 20 this season.

Unique Stat: The Golden Gophers have scored less than 30 points once this season which happened during their only loss.

Michigan 6-0, (Big Ten 3-0)

JJ with a seed to Roman Wilson for the TD! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0QqIfPJ1H1 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 24, 2022

Biggest Takeaway: Michigan has been unstoppable during their 6-0 start. They have outscored their opponents 258- 68 entering their matchup this week with Penn State.

Biggest Offensive Player: While Michigan has been firing on all cylinders offensively, their biggest weapon is Blake Corum. The talented running back has 11 rushing touchdowns and has the Wolverines’ longest run of the season.

Biggest Defensive Player: So far this season, the Wolverines have four interceptions, two of which belong to Rod Moore. The sophomore is sixth on the team in tackles with 21.

Unique Stat: Roman Wilson is averaging 18.7 yards per reception this season.

Michigan State 2-4, (Big Ten 0-3)

Biggest Takeaway: Big Ten play has not gone well for the Spartans. In three games Michigan State has gone 0-3 and not scored more than 20 points in a game.

Biggest Player Offensively: While Michigan State has struggled to put points on the board, Jayden Reed has been a bright spot of late. In his last two games, Reed has 11 catches for 128 receiving yards.

Biggest Player Defensively: Although the Spartans were unable to limit the Buckeyes offense last week Junior Justin White had 11 tackles. He was also tied for the team lead in solo tackles with four.

Unique Stat: Noah Kim only has 19 passing attempts this season, but he has a 202.7 QB rating.

Penn State 5-0, (Big Ten 2-0)

Fake from Sean Clifford ➡️ flip into the end zone from Brenton Strange for the TD 🔥 (📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/xeKmX5IyVu — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

Biggest Takeaway: Penn State is on a roll heading into their matchup this week with Michigan. After squeaking past Purdue in week one, they have scored thirty or more points in three of their last four games.

Biggest Offensive Player: In Penn State’s last two wins, Brenton Strange has been a touchdown machine. He has three touchdown catches in that span and currently leads the team with four receiving touchdowns.

Biggest Defensive Player: While the offense has excelled, JI’ Ayir Brown has limited opposing playmakers. Brown leads Penn State with 21 solo tackles this season to go along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Unique Stat: Only two Penn State players have more than one touchdown reception through five games.

Maryland 4-2, (Big Ten 1-2)

First INT for Jakorian Bennett of the season is a big one. 💪@Jakorian23 x @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/u57WWlsErY — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) October 8, 2022

Biggest Takeaway: After a 3-0 start, the Terrapins have struggled in Big Ten play going 1-2, with their only victory coming over Michigan State.

Biggest Offensive Player: So far this season, Maryland has been led by Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The Ewa Beach native has thrown 1,731 passing yards this season and 13 touchdowns.

Biggest Defensive Player: On the defensive side, Jaishawn Barham has terrorized opponents with 35 total tackles and a team-leading three sacks.

Unique Stat: The Terrapins have only allowed more than thirty points twice this season. They are 0-2 in those games.

