Rutgers football breaks Big Ten home losing streak, beats Indiana in homecoming win

Rutgers football fought off some early sluggishness to record its first Big Ten win of the season and finally break its streak of home losses in the conference.

It was a bit ugly, but Rutgers emerged from its annual homecoming game with a 24-17 win over Indiana. Rutgers came into the game with 21 straight home losses in the Big Ten, a staggering stat given that the Scarlet Knights have won five Big Ten road games in the last two years.

Rutgers came into the game losers of three straight – all in Big Ten games. It was also the first game as interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile, who replaced Sean Gleeson in the role two weeks ago.

A fourth-quarter Pick-6 from Christian Braswell, a senior defensive back, put Rutgers up 24-14 and gave the exclamation point on a hard-fought Rutgers win. It seemed fitting that it would be a veteran like Braswell, who has been with the program since 2018, getting the seminal moment of the game with his interception returned for a touchdown.

It didn’t come easy for the Scarlet Knights, who shot themselves in the foot early in the game, giving up a 93-yard touchdown return on the game’s opening kickoff. They followed that up with a punt on their first possession of the game and then allowing Indiana to go 91 yards on 11 plays for a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Charles Campbell made a 39-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the game to pull Indiana within a touchdown. Rutgers football’s Kyle Monangai recovered the onside kick to ensure the win for the Scarlet Knights.

With the win, Rutgers is now 4-3 (1-3 Big Ten). They face Minnesota next weekend at 2:30 PM ET.

