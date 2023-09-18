Rutgers football bowl watch: Sizing up No. 2 Michigan and other remaining opponents

PISCATAWAY – Inside the Hale Center, the focus is supposed to be on one week at a time.

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano emphasizes to his players the need to treat each game, each opponent as its own season without looking behind or ahead.

This week, that attention is on preparing for Michigan, which the Scarlet Knights play on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

So even at 3-0, Schiano doesn't want his players looking down the road at bowl possibilities.

But outside of the Hale Center?

There’s plenty of speculation about whether the Scarlet Knights can reach the six-win mark and make a bowl game.

Here’s a look at the state of Rutgers’ remaining opponents and where three more wins could potentially come from:

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his third rushing touchdown of the game with offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (72) and wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers at Michigan, Saturday

Previous games: East Carolina, W, 30-3; UNLV, W, 35-7; Bowling Green, W, 31-6.

The No. 2 Wolverines offensively haven’t played that well, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been inconsistent. Michigan turned the ball over four times against Bowling Green on Saturday and got off to a slow start. It was a sloppy showing. The Wolverines strength on offense should be their running game with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, but the two combined for 151 yards against Bowling Green, and 54 of those yards came on a run by Corum. Defensively, Michigan has been stellar. So far it has carried the offense. This is going to be a tough game for the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan reportedly will have head coach Jim Harbaugh returning to the sidelines. Harbaugh had been suspended by the school for his role in possible recruiting violations. He is alleged to have had impermissible contact with recruits during the 2020 COVID-19 dead period, then refused to cooperate with NCAA investigators. Michigan and the NCAA reportedly agreed to a four-game suspension, though the Wolverines ultimately suspended him three games after the agreement fell through. The NCAA investigation is still ongoing.

Rutgers vs Wagner, Sept. 30

Previous games: Fordham, L, 46-16; Navy, L, 24-0; Sacred Heart, W, 17-10.

Let’s go ahead and assume Rutgers gets the win here. That would make the Scarlet Knights 4-1 heading into October, a good spot to be in.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Oct. 7

Previous games: Buffalo, W, 38-17; Washington State, L, 31-22; Georgia Southern, W, 35-14.

The Luke Fickell era hasn’t gotten off to the smoothest start. Wisconsin coming into the season was considered a favorite in the Big Ten West, but the Badgers so far have looked vulnerable. Slow starts have been an issue. Wisconsin has a good running back duo in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. The Badgers has been better defensively, but not by much. This is a game that looks more winnable for Rutgers than it did at the start of the season. If the Scarlet Knights can get off to a quick start and quiet Camp Randall Stadium early, they’ll be in a good spot. This will be a tough game, but Rutgers certainly has a chance of winning.

Rutgers vs Michigan State, Oct. 14

Previous games: Central Michigan, W, 31-7; Richmond, W, 45-14; Washington, 41-7.

The Spartans seemed like a vulnerable team entering the season, and now they seem even more so after the sexual harassment scandal involving head coach Mel Tucker. Michigan State is a team in turmoil. On the field it’s been inconsistent – quarterback Noah Kim has been up and down while struggling with accuracy. The offensive line has struggled. And the Spartans haven’t played that well defensively, either. Right now, this looks like a very winnable home game for Rutgers – its defense should be able to contain the Spartans’ offense, and the Scarlet Knights should be able to control time of possession with their running game (MSU has allowed 125 rushing yards per game so far).

Rutgers at Indiana, Oct. 21

Previous games: Ohio State, L, 23-3; Indiana State, W, 41-7; Louisville, L, 21-14.

The Hoosiers are still one of the most beatable teams on Rutgers’ Big Ten schedule and that hasn’t changed. What has changed, though, is Indiana’s quarterback situation. It looks like Tom Allen has an answer in Tayven Jackson, who was 24-of-34 passing for 299 yards against Louisville. But other than that, Indiana’s offense wasn’t that productive. Rutgers should be able to run the ball against Indiana’s defense. This might be a tougher game than many thought entering the season, but it’s still a winnable one for the Scarlet Knights.

MORE 5 plays that overwhelmed Virginia Tech

Rutgers vs Ohio State, Nov. 4

Previous games: Indiana, W, 23-3; Youngstown State, W, 35-7; Western Kentucky, W, 63-10.

The Buckeyes hadn’t looked as dominant as they’d been in recent seasons through their first two games, but that changed Saturday against Western Kentucky. Ohio State looked more like itself – although a bigger measuring stick will come this weekend against Notre Dame. Regardless, the Buckeyes are still elite. The talent gap is still wide. This will be a tough one for Rutgers. If the Scarlet Knights can at least compete and hang in the game, it’ll be a sign of progress.

Rutgers at Iowa, Nov. 11

Previous games: Utah State, W, 24-14; Iowa State, W, 20-13; Western Michigan, W, 41-10.

Iowa’s anemic offense of last season has shown improvement this season. The addition of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara has helped. The Hawkeyes also ran the ball well on Saturday. Defensively Iowa is allowing 12.3 points per game. But who knows? If Rutgers’ defense can limit Iowa’s offense and the Scarlet Knights can wear the Hawkeyes down, a win is possible. Tough, but possible.

Rutgers at Penn State, Nov. 18

Previous games: West Virginia, W, 38-15; Delaware, W, 63-7; Illinois, W, 30-13.

Rutgers hasn’t beaten Penn State since 1988. That drought will probably continue for another year. The Nittany Lions’ offense has been inconsistent, but they’ve played well defensively. The talent gap at this point is still wide. This is one of the toughest remaining games on the schedule.

Rutgers vs Maryland, Nov. 25

Previous games: Charlotte, W, 38-20; Virginia, W, 42-14; Virginia, W, 42-14.

Could it all come down to this game? That’s what happened in 2021 – Rutgers needed a sixth win, but lost to the Terrapins in the finale (it still went to the Gator Bowl as a replacement for Texas A&M). The Scarlet Knights got blown out 37-0 in the finale last season, but their defense was worn down by that point. And Rutgers so far this season looks to be an improved team. As long as it stays that way, this is a winnable game for the Scarlet Knights. If they can contain Taulia Tagovailoa, they’ll put themselves in good position.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RU football bowl watch: Michigan next on path to six wins, bowl bid