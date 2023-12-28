Rutgers football bowl record: How Scarlet Knights, Greg Schiano have fared in bowl season

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano has continuously battled through losing seasons with the Scarlet Knights, but has routinely found ways to turn hard-fought seasons into triumphs when bowl season is around the corner.

Rutgers holds a 6-5 record in bowl games since the football program's inception in 1869. However, the Scarlet Knights have won five of seven bowl games under Schiano, with all five victories came during Schiano's first tenure with Rutgers from 2001 to 2011. Rutgers managed to make a bowl game in Schiano's first year back in his second stint in Piscataway, losing the Gator Bowl to fall to 5-8 on the season.

Rutgers will have a chance to improve its bowl record under Schiano — and secure its first postseason victory since 2014 — as it travels to nearby New York City to face the Miami Hurricanes in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about how Rutgers has performed in bowl games in the program's history:

Rutgers bowl record

The Scarlet Knights have an overall record of 6-5 in bowl games since the team's inception in 1869. Rutgers' first bowl game was a 34-18 loss to Arizona State in the 1978 Garden State Bowl under coach Frank R. Burns. It would be another 27 years before Rutgers played in another bowl game.

In Schiano's first coaching stint with Rutgers, he led the Scarlet Knights to six bowl games in seven seasons from 2005-11. The Scarlet Knights lost the first game, a 45-40 Insight Bowl loss in a rematch with Arizona State, before rattling off five straight bowl victories.

Even after Schiano's exit from the program after the 2011 season, Rutgers still managed to make three consecutive bowl games from 2012-14 under former coach Kyle Flood. He led the Scarlet Knight to one win and two losses in bowl games.

Schiano then returned for a second coaching stint in 2021, but took a 38-10 loss in a 2021 Gator Bowl matchup with Wake Forest; the only reason the Scarlet Knights were invited was because Texas A&M, which first received the bowl invite, was unable to field a team due to COVID-19 issues.

Rutgers bowl record under Greg Schiano

Rutgers boasts a 5-2 record in bowl games under Schiano. The Scarlet Knights' five bowl victories heading into the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl were bookended by two losses in the 2005 Insight Bowl and 2021 Gator Bowl.

Rutgers bowl game results

Here's a look at Rutgers' bowl game history, including bowl game and final results from each contest:

1978 Garden State Bowl: Arizona State 34, Rutgers 18

2005 Insight Bowl: Arizona State 45, Rutgers 40

2006 Texas Bowl: Rutgers 37, Kansas State 10

2008 International Bowl: Rutgers 52, Ball State 30

2008 PapaJohns.com Bowl: Rutgers 29, NC State 23

2009 St. Petersburg Bowl: Rutgers 45, UCF 24

2011 Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13

2012 Russell Athletic Bowl: Virginia Tech 13, Rutgers 10

2013 Pinstripe Bowl: Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16

2014 Quick Lane Bowl: Rutgers 40, North Carolina 21

2021 Gator Bowl: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

