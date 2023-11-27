Rutgers football bowl projections narrowed down: Will it be one of these two?

The Bronx? Phoenix?

Rutgers football could be headed to one of those destinations – or possibly elsewhere – when they learn which bowl it’ll be headed to next month.

The Scarlet Knights earned traditional bowl eligibility back on Oct. 21 with a 31-14 win over Indiana, giving them a sixth win for the first time since 2014.

The only question now is which bowl will Rutgers be in and who will it be playing?

Coach Greg Schiano said following his team’s 42-24 loss to Maryland on Saturday that he would begin putting together schedules that account for all dates and possibilities.

The bowl game offers Rutgers the chance to hold additional practices – a valuable opportunity.

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“We'll develop our young guys,” Schiano said. “We'll get our older guys that are bumped up, get them healed and get them into their practice, and then we'll get ready for a great bowl opponent, whoever that is. And a great opportunity for our guys to go to a bowl game for the first time as a bowl-eligible and not a substitute. This has got to become what we do at Rutgers and just keep going up that ladder.”

One thing we do know is that most projections have Rutgers staying close to home.

Here’s a look at what a group of prognosticators are saying:

Jerry Palm, CBS

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 26, Phoenix, vs. Kansas

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, New York, vs. Georgia Tech

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, New York, vs. Georgia Tech

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, New York, vs. Clemson

Bill Bender, Sporting News

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Dec. 26, Phoenix, vs. Iowa State

FOX Sports

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, New York, vs. Duke

USA TODAY Network

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 28, New York, vs. Georgia Tech

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football bowl projections: Will it be one of these two?