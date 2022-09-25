Rutgers football’s bowl eligibility chances tumble according to ESPN

Rutgers football lost for the first time all season, and with the loss they saw their bowl projections cut in half.

It was a rough night at the office for Rutgers football, who endured self-inflicted wounds and some pretty sloppy play in a 27-10 loss to Iowa. With the loss, Rutgers is now 3-1 (0-1 Big Ten).

They turned the ball over twice in the first half, one by an interception and one on a fumble. Both first-half turnovers led to defensive touchdowns.

Rutgers tumbles seven spots to No. 79 in the overall national rankings according to ESPN FPI. Their projected record now stands at 5-7 (4.8-7.2) with a 21.5 percent chance to get to six wins.

With six wins, of course, Rutgers would be bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. Last week, Rutgers was at 42 percent to make a bowl game.

Related

Greg Schiano talks Rutgers football loss: 'Are we quite ready to perform the way we needed to tonight? I guess not'

It doesn’t get any easier for the Scarlet Knights this weekend. For their second game of the Big Ten portion of the schedule, Rutgers will play at No. 3 Ohio State.

List

Five things we learned from Rutgers football's loss at Iowa...and it isn't all bad

Rutgers football lost 27-10 to Iowa on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire