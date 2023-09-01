Rutgers football: A big recruiting weekend and a possible sell-out for the season opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers football will be hosting a number of top-tier recruits and commits this weekend for their season opener. It is an impressive haul for the Big Ten program.

The tturnout is especially impressive given that Rutgers is playing on Labor Day weekend and on a Sunday afternoon, not exacttly the usual time slot for college football. But Sunday’s impressive number of commits and recruits will give Rutgers a chance to showcase their development and growth under head coach Greg Schiano.

Sunday’s game against Norhtwestern (12:00 PM ET, CBS) is trending towards a sell-out.

Here is an updated list of the recruits who are expected to attend Sunday’s season opener for Rutgers football. Each player is linked to either their recruiting profile or more pertainent information.

Bold denotes a Rutgers football committ:

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire