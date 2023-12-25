Rutgers football: Best five wins of the season

During the 2023 campaign, Rutgers football gave fans plenty of reasons to celebrate. The Scarlet Knights finished with a 6-6 record and performed better in conference play. Although the last few years have been full of highs and lows, the program took a step forward.

While their success was a team effort, Kyle Monangai and Gavin Wimsatt became players to be reckoned with. Monangai was one of the best running backs in the conference with 1,099 rushing yards and Wimsatt added 1,651 passing yards to his resume. Due their play, the offense was no longer the achilles heel.

“The secret is, you’ve got to know who you are, and you’ve got to know what works for you.” Greg Schiano is really excited about @RFootball‘s 2024 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/DrOdTAkL4c — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 20, 2023

Like in years past, the strength of this team continued to be the defense. The Scarlet Knights finished the season with eight interceptions and 19 sacks. As a result, they played better against Big Ten teams.

While Rutgers still has one game left, the 2023 campaign was full of positives for this program. Below are the five wins that stood out the most.

Rutgers offense puts 52 points on the board against Wagner

CONFIRMED: Taylor Swift makes an appearance at the Wagner/Rutgers football game. pic.twitter.com/CbWZKMNKJF — Rutgers Garett (@RutgersGarett) September 30, 2023

In their fifth game of the season, Rutgers had one of its best offensive performances. The Scarlet Knights recorded 436 yards of total offense, 267 of which came via the running game. They also got contributions throughout the lineup, as four players had at least 30 rushing yards. Wagner’s offense got on the board once with a field goal in the second quarter. It was the only game during the 2023 campaign that Rutgers scored more than 36 points.

A comeback for the ages

R-U SERIOUS??!! My call of Kyle Monangai’s game-winning touchdown for @WRSUsports , as @RFootball had a remarkable comeback, down 18 in the fourth quarter, to beat Michigan State. One more win for bowl eligibility #CHOP pic.twitter.com/px4Q74D2vw — Eddie Kalegi (@EddieKalegi) October 14, 2023

On October 14, Rutgers shocked the college football world in their victory over Michigan State. After entering the fourth quarter trailing 24-6, they scored 21 unanswered points. Their scoring explosion included a 21-yard rushing touchdown from Kyle Monangai and a four-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wimsatt to Isaiah Washington. It was Rutgers biggest comeback since 2015.

Win over Indiana secure first bowl bid 2012

TO THE HOUSE 🔥🏡 Gavin Wimsatt all the way to the end zone for @Rfootball! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qWLqzGIGOf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

In their eighth game, Rutgers matched their best start since 2012 with a 31-14 win over Indiana. Gavin Wimsatt had one of his best games of the season, with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns. While the Kentucky native could not get much going with his arm, he made a difference with his legs. The win also made Rutgers bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

Kyle Monangai three touchdown day

Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai house call on 3rd and 1!!! 55 yard touchdown run on the biggest play of the game vs Virginia Tech!! Let’s go!! Go Rutgers!!! @RFootball @RUAthletics @GregSchiano #rutgers pic.twitter.com/sY0eEd9KZR

— Travis Holonics (@HolonicsTravis) September 17, 2023

During the regular season, Kyle Monangia was a real human highlight. His best performance came against Virginia Tech when he found the end zone three times. While the Hokies limited Rutgers passing game, they had no answer for Monangai. He averaged 8.9 yards a carry and his three touchdowns accounted for 18 of Rutgers 35 points.

Rutgers offense erupts against Temple

Rutgers football barely got by Temple last season. It was a very different story this time around as the Scarlet Knights won in a blowout. #APPSports https://t.co/UPpNmAOfwx — APPSportsDesk (@APPSportsDesk) September 10, 2023

After ‘only’ scoring 24 points in their season opener, Rutgers made the most of their opportunities against Temple by putting 36 points on the board. Samuel Brown V and Al-Shadee Salaam added rushing touchdowns to their resumes. In their second-highest scoring game of the year, Rutgers recorded 452 yards of total offense and 20 first downs.

