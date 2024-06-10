Rutgers football beats out Ohio State, Penn State for 4-star lineman Josh Blackston

It was a third commitment for Rutgers football from this weekend’s official visits, with four-star offensive lineman Joshua Blackston giving his verbal to the Big Ten program. And it was quite the win for Rutgers, beating out Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State for the player.

Blackston picked Rutgers over an offer list that included Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others. He is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman for Dunbar High School (Baltimore, Maryland).

He is a four-star recruit and the No. 245 overall player in the nation according to On3. In the On3 Industry Rankings, he checks in as the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025.

He marks the second four-star commitment for Rutgers in as many days. On Sunday, Rutgers landed four-star safety Tariq Hayer, the No. 98 player in the ESPN 300.

Blackston made his commitment public on Monday afternoon.

Following a series of commitments last weekend (10 verbals for Rutgers) and now three this weekend, the Rutgers football recruiting class currently sits at eighth in the nation according to Rivals.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire