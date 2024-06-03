Rutgers football beats out Duke, Minnesota & Syracuse for Robbie Johnson Jr.

Another day, another commitment for Rutgers football. Delaware edge Robbie Johnson Jr. is the latest addition to the Big Ten program.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from Salesianum (Wilmington, Delaware), was offered by Rutgers in late May.

The three-star commits to Rutgers with offer list that includes a fellow Big Ten program and numerous Power Five schools: Duke, Old Dominion, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia among others.

Johnson took an official visit to Rutger over the weekend where he was one of 21 recruits on campus. He is now the tenth commitment to Rutgers from the official visit weekend.

The 10 commitments are the most ever in program history from an official visit weekend.

Rutgers now has 18 committed players in the class with the addition of Johnson.

The first player to commit to Rutgers in the class of 2025 was quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, a three-star from Florida.

On Monday morning, the Rutgers class stood at No. 21 in the nation according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire