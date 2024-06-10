Rutgers football beats out Auburn, Penn State and Texas A&M for four-star Tariq Hayer

It was a big Sunday for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights landed four-star defensive back Tariq Hayer following an official visit to campus.

Hayer posted his commitment to Rutgers on Sunday evening. ESPN ranks Hayer as the No. 98 player in the class of 2025 and a four-star recruit.

He is a top-10 safety prospect in the ESPN 300. Hayer is also ranked a four-star by On3 and 247Sports. His commitment this weekend puts the Rutgers class at 21 commits.

He is the second player from Maryland to commit to Rutgers in the 2025 recruiting class. Last week, Baltimore wide receiver Vernon Allen III committed to Rutgers while on his official visit.

Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.

Hayer was on an official visit to Cincinnati last week. He was scheduled to be at Michigan State next week and then at Maryland the weekend of June 21.

He posted his official visit to his Instagram.

It was already a good Sunday for Rutgers as they landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman from Florida.

He pocked Rutgers over Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, South Carolina, SMU, Tulane and West Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire