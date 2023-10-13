How can Rutgers football beat Michigan State? Here are 3 keys

PISCATAWAY – After Rutgers football’s loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Greg Schiano conveyed what he believed was the state of his team that point.

It was a frustrating loss that featured a momentum-shifting turnover and not enough offense.

Instead of an upset win, the Scarlet Knights headed back home with a disappointing defeat.

“The most important thing to me that I can say and that I said is we're not there yet. The word is yet. That's the operative word. We are getting there,” Schiano said. “Will we be there seven days from now? That's the challenge. That's the race that we're against right now.”

That answer to Schiano’s question is just days away.

Regardless of where Rutgers was last weekend, the Schiano’s team has a big opportunity ahead of it on Saturday when it plays Michigan State at SHI Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network) during Homecoming Weekend.

A victory would give the Scarlet Knights their fifth win of the season, one victory away from securing bowl eligibility, with a trip to play struggling Indiana the following week.

Michigan State has endured a tumultuous season that included the firing of coach Mel Tucker for his involvement in a sexual harassment scandal. The Spartans are 2-3 and have dropped their first two Big Ten games against Maryland (31-9) and Iowa (26-16).

It also remains to be seen who they start at quarterback – whether they stick with Noah Kim or replace him with redshirt freshman Katin Houser.

Michigan State also has the advantage of coming off a bye week. It’s the second straight game that Rutgers has faced an opponent in that situation – something Schiano on Monday said “is interesting that you have two in a row that bye weeks. That always makes me think a little bit.”

Still, the Spartans could be a vulnerable team, something that Rutgers will try to exploit.

How can the Scarlet Knights win?

Here are three keys:

1. Take the ball away

Regardless of who Michigan State starts – Kim or Houser – this should be an opportunity for Rutgers’ defense.

Kim has been erratic, so far throwing six interceptions in five games, including three in the Spartans’ last game against Iowa. Houser, meanwhile, was a high-level recruit but had limited playing time last season as a freshman. If the Spartans turn to him this weekend, they’ll be doing so hoping he can salvage the second half of the season.

That’s a lot of pressure for a young quarterback in that spot.

If the Scarlet Knights’ defense, undoubtedly the team’s strength, can put pressure on him, force him into bad situations and take the ball away, it should put Rutgers in a good spot. The offense, though, would just need to capitalize on those opportunities.

2. Run the ball effectively

In all of Rutgers’ wins this season, the Scarlet Knights ran the ball successfully. Of course, some of that stemmed from the quality of the opposing defense – they struggled to run it against Michigan and Wisconsin, but the Wolverines have the 12th-ranked run defense in the nation while the Badgers are not much lower at No. 27.

Like Wisconsin, Michigan State also has a big, physical front seven. The Spartans are allowing 115 yards on the ground per game, good for 34th in the country.

This will be another challenge for Rutgers’ offensive line.

But if the Scarlet Knights can find a way to get their running game going early and control time of possession, it would give them a major advantage.

Kyle Monangai, who’s fifth in the Big Ten with 487 rushing yards, has shouldered most of the workload, but it’s possible Sam Brown, who’s been limited as he works his way back from injury, could see more carries with Aaron Young and true freshman Ja’shon Benjamin also in the mix.

Rutgers has a deep, solid running back room. It needs to get the most out of it on Saturday.

THE SECOND HALF Here are 6 thoughts about Rutgers football at the halfway point of the season

3. Limit running back Nate Carter

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Carter is a UConn transfer who in five games so far has rushed for 477 yards on 93 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns.

Carter ran for 108 yards against Iowa, which has a stout defense. A Rochester native, Carter’s a talented player.

Rutgers’ defense will need to contain him – especially if rain makes it a run-heavy day.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: 3 keys vs. Michigan State