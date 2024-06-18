Rutgers football announces Youth Football Night promotion for season opener

The annual ‘Youth Football Night’ is scheduled for the season opener, the Rutgers football program announced on Tuesday.

The promotion is scheduled for Rutgers football’s game against Howard on Thursday, Aug. 29. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. Fireworks will follow the game.

All teams participating in the promotion will receive a Rutgers t-shirt in addition to a helmet decal. Photos of the teams in attendance will be displayed on the in-stadium video screen throughout the game.

Regular promotions including the Rutgers Boardwalk will be available for all fans in attendance at the season opener. The Rutgers Boardwalk, which has been featured multiple times by the Big Ten Network, blends New Jersey’s famous boardwalk atmosphere with carnival games and food as well as football-related themes.

Rutgers is coming off a strong season where they finished 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) and defeated Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Home Opener + Postgame Fireworks🎆🎇 Bring Your Team🏈| Don’t Miss a Moment‼️ 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗔𝘂𝗴 𝟮𝟵 @ 𝟲𝗽𝗺 𝘃𝘀. 𝗛𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱#CHOP pic.twitter.com/K9afpDNNiC — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) June 18, 2024

It has been a strong offseason of momentum for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights have a recruiting class that includes five recruits ranked as four-stars in the On3 Industry Rankings.

The class is ranked No. 18 in the nation by On3.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire