Rutgers football adds quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the transfer portal…what does it all mean?

On Tuesday, Rutgers football added Athan Kaliakmanis from the transfer portal. The quarterback, who spent the last two years at Minnesota, is experienced and fits the Rutgers offense perfectly.

Why is he such a perfect fit? Well, former Kirk Ciarrocca recruited Kaliakmanis when he was the Minnesota offensive coordinator in 2021. The quarterback ended up starting several games by the 2022 season. Ciarrocca is now the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

This past season showed some of the promise in Kaliakmanis. As a sophomore, Kaliakmanis completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Solid numbers in the Big Ten.

What does this transfer portal addition mean for Rutgers football? How about incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt? And where does and can Athan Kaliakmanis fit in at Rutgers?

For Rutgers football, it means real competition at every position

This seems like a bit of a no-brainer, so apologies in advance. But Rutgers now, from top-to-bottom, has some real competition at virtually every position on the roster. They may still be thin in some areas (tight end and defensive line interior) but there is genuine competition now at every position.

Kaliakmanis has plenty of experience in the Big Ten and the Power Five level spread across two seasons at Minnesota. He had 12 starts this past season at Minnesota. That alone is valuable for Rutgers.

Atahn Kaliakmanis knows and understands the Rutgers football offense

As a freshman, Kaliakmanis played under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca at Minnesota. Now at Rutgers, he will be in the same offense with the same coordinator.

Kaliakmanis knows this Rutgers offense and is comfortable in it. After all, he was recruited by Ciarrocca to Minnesota to be his quarterback. This is an ideal fit.

For Rutgers football, it means the young quarterbacks don’t need to be rushed along

Already on the Rutgers roster is Ajani Sheppard, a promising quarterback who as a recruit was a three-star out of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, New York). Sheppard has a lot of nice tools, but needs time to develop. He won’t be rushed along now with the arrival of Kaliakmanis.

This is also good news for A.J. Surace, who arrives in January as part of the 2024 recruiting. A promising quarterback recruit with a strong Power Five offer list, Surace can now sit and develop. Surace has the potential to be a three-year starter at Rutgers. This is great news for his development.

For Gavin Wimsatt, nothing changes

Let’s be honest, nothing really changes here for Wimsatt. In 2022 for instance, he won the job over an injured Noah Vedral and Evan Simon. This spring, he won the job before training camp over Simon. Wimsatt took a substantial developmental leap last offseason and could very well do the same this offseason.

There is no reason to believe that he can’t win the starting job once again. In fact, he is likely the favorite to do so based off his growth last year, his solid performance in the Pinstripe Bowl and his athleticism. That is a good and intriguing combination for Rutgers.

Thie transfer to Rutgers is a chance for Athan Kaliakmanis to re-ignite his career

Last year was a bit of a side-step for Kaliakmanis, who clearly missed the development of Ciarrocca. He showed some improvement, but it wasn’t a huge leap forward.

Now, re-united with Ciarrocca, there is the chance for Kaliakmanis, much like Wimsatt, to take a step forward. He is a solid quarterback who throws a good, accurate ball. He has had some struggles with interceptions, but has the chance to excel behind a veteran offensive line and with some good, emerging targets at wide receiver.

Kaliakmanis has the potential to be a Big Ten starter, but he (like Wimsatt) needs to take a step forward in his growth and development. But there is every reason to believe that if he wins the starting job, that he can help Rutgers continue their growth as an offense.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire