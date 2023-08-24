Rutgers football adds FCS assistant to their coaching staff

On Thursday, Rutgers football added former Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebackers coach Jake Bahr to their 2023 coaching staff. Bahr is reunited with a former colleague, Eddie Allen, in the Big Ten. Bahr is brought on as a special teams analyst and will work alongside Allen as a quality control coach for the Scarlet Knights heading into the 2023 season.

FootballScoop broke the news of the addition of Bahr to the staff.

Allen and Bahr worked together at UConn from 2018-21, serving as special teams coordinator while Bahr coached linebackers. Before joining UConn, Bahr started coaching at his alma mater, Texas Lutheran. Bahr coached two seasons at Texas Lutheran, serving as the defensive line coach and special teams assistant.

When playing at Texas Lutheran, the new Scarlet Knight was an All-American Southwest Conference linebacker and led the team to three straight conference championships (2013-15). In 2017, he coached a Texan Lutheran defense that ranked top 25 in rush defense (91.8).

While at UConn, the Texas native coached and developed a productive linebacking core that produced three of the top four tacklers on the team. Bahr coached linebacker Jackson Mitchell, who finished the regular season in the top 10 in total tackles (FBS).

After coaching at UConn, Bahr joined Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s coaching staff as a recruiting coordinator and linebackers coach for head coach Alonzo Hampton.

