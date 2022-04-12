Two Rutgers players taken in the latest ESPN mock NFL draft

Associated Press

“I kind of told them in the team meeting, I have a vision and identity I want for our team,” Freeman recalled. To accomplish that, the 36-year-old Freeman has turned to a couple of familiar faces to get the offensive and defensive lines ready for the season opener Sept. 3 at Ohio State, Freeman’s alma mater. Back as the offensive line coach, a position he held under Freeman’s predecessor, is 63-year-old Harry Hiestand.