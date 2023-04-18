Rutgers football: With Adam Korsak having set the standard, how is Flynn Appleby doing at punter?

Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
Mike Brey stepped down at Notre Dame earlier this year after 23 seasons leading the Fighting Irish.
The Boston Bruins won more games than any team in NHL history. That seven-month thrill ride should count for something even if they don't win the Stanley Cup.
The Rockies surely envisioned more of this when they signed the former MVP last offseason.
Diamond Johnson is set to transfer for the second time.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and left early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
harles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension before going position-by-position as they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
Lauri Markkanen, shaved head and all, reported to a Finnish military base on Monday morning.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
Morant's status is in doubt as Memphis looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole at home.