Rutgers football is 3-0 and now things are getting interesting

PISCATAWAY – A sense of déjà vu settled over SHI Stadium as the field descended into shadows early Saturday evening. For the third straight season Rutgers is 3-0, thanks to a 35-16 win over Virginia Tech.

Now what?

Because that’s really the essence of the 2023 campaign. Progress will be measured from this point forward, after the Scarlet Knights were unable to capitalize on a fast start the past two seasons. If there’s been growth, the next few months will be the ultimate measuring stick.

More: Three reasons Rutgers football beat Virginia Tech to improve to 3-0

And who wouldn’t have signed for 4-1 at the end of September, with seven games left to get not only bowl eligible, but perhaps do a bit better. And the key to that scenario was winning their first three, with the Hokies looming as the biggest obstacle in that quest.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mission accomplished. Because even if Rutgers loses like they’re supposed to next week at Michigan, they’re virtually assured of beating FCS-foe Wagner in a gimmie game to close out the month.

There’s still plenty of questions to be answered, but that happens in the coming weeks. All the Scarlet Knights have done is make it interesting.

Speaking of interesting, that’s what this game became in the second half after it looked like Rutgers was going to win it in style, building a 21-3 halftime lead against their former Big East rivals. Then Virginia Tech, coming off a 24-17 loss to Purdue, rallied with a pair of TDs, pulling to within 21-17 early in the fourth quarter.

But the locals breathed a sign of relief when Kyle Monangai broke a fourth-quarter touchdown run, and the defense came up with a big stop on fourth down with 6:48 to play, giving Rutgers the breathing room it needed. Monangai then put the game away with a 12-yard TD run with 3:20 to play.

Right now, there isn’t much to distinguish this group from the previous two years. Overall, the defense was solid in this one, and has given up just 30 points in three games.

Bowl dreams for Rutgers

Getting two more wins won’t be easy, with a gauntlet that begins in October with a trip to Wisconsin, with games against Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State still to come. But games against Indiana, Iowa and Maryland provide better measuring sticks, with at least a chance of getting to the .500 mark, or better.

At least with a win over Virginia Tech there’s a level of intrigue.

Who knows how this defense will hold up against Michigan’s offense, but it certainly looks like they might be able to land a few shots against the Wolverines the way they’re playing right now.

And the maturation of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, as the offense continues to lurch forward, will be a fascinating case study, as Schiano tries to develop a player who can lead the program to the next level.

Rutgers did what it needed to against Virginia Tech, coming off a 24-17 loss to Purdue. They got a turnover in the opening minutes of the game that the offense turned into a touchdown one play later, and they never let the Hokies get all the way back.

They built a 21-3 lead halftime lead on a Wimsatt to Christian Dremel TD hookup with four seconds on the clock.

Next up for Rutgers: No. 2 Michigan

Now Rutgers gets a chance to land a roundhouse punch against No. 2 Michigan, although it’s likely the Wolverines are going to land a bunch of their own.

Yes, we’ve been here before. The foundation is once again set. All that remains is for coach Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights to show that the they’re building something on it.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers football beats Virginia Tech and season is getting interesting