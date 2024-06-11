Rutgers football 2025 commit Gerrick Gordan is set to transfer high schools

Three-star offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon, who recently committed to Rutgers football, is set to transfer to a new program for his final season of high school football.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman announced he is leaving Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida) to join the Carrollwood Day Patriots. his new school is in Tampa, Florida. He committed to Rutgers over the weekend while on an official visit.

Gordon was quite a recruiting win for Rutgers, as the offensive linemen held offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue, South Carolina, SMU, Tulane and West Virginia.

Starting the 2024 season, Gordon will join a Carrollwood Day team that finished the 2023 season with an 8-2 record. The Patriots recorded 420 points last season and finished No. 32 in Florida’s school rankings.

#AGTG thank you to my tc family all love pic.twitter.com/nX2KeKrc74 — Gerrick Gordon (@gerrickgordon) June 10, 2024

In 2023, Gordon was an all-county selection and played both ways for Trinity Catholic. He played primarily left tackle and left guard on offense and nose guard on defense.

He is the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the nation per Rivals. Gordon was offered by Rutgers in March.

