Rutgers football: 2024 three-star recruit Sam Pilof was named to Wisconsin’s All-State Team

On Tuesday, Rutgers 2024 three-star recruit Sam Pilof was named to Wisconsin’s All-State Team. Pilof was among five middle linebackers to receive this prestigious honor.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound middle linebacker finished his senior season with 100 tackles and helped the Cardinals capture a 9-2 record with the No. 2 spot in the Big Eight standings. Also, he is a John Anderson Award Semi-finalist, an award given to the top senior linebacker in the state.

Throughout his three seasons with the Cardinals, Pilof received First Team All-Conference honors as a sophomore (2021) and Second Team as a junior (2022). Also, Pilof was named to the Wisconsin All-Region Team for his solid performance during his senior season.

In 11 games this season, the Cardinals’ team captain recorded double-digit tackles five times. Throughout the season, Pilof demonstrated his abilities to play at the Power Five level, chasing ball carriers down from various angles as opponents ran away from him.

According to 247Sports, Pilof is the No. 8 prospect in Wisconsin and the No. 75 linebacker among his 2024 recruiting class. When Pilof reports to campus in 2024, head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will probably switch him back to his natural position as an outside linebacker because of his athleticism.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire