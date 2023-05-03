Rutgers football 2024 recruit Judah Pruitt’s film assessment

Rutgers Football 2024 recruit Judah Pruitt gave the Scarlet Knights a verbal commitment in April (04/22/23), eager to join the Rutgers family. The 6-foot-5 316-pound two-way lineman is one of seven 2024 recruits for the Scarlet Knights. A natural offensive lineman, the Scarlet Knights recruited Pruitt on the defensive side of the ball.

The New Jersey native (Newark, N.J.) from Malcolm X Shabazz High School is a three-star 2024 prospect. Pruitt chose Rutgers over Boston College, Syracuse, and other division one and FCS schools. Rutgers was Pruitt’s dream school, wanting to play for a school with a family atmosphere. According to 247Sports, Pruitt is ranked 63rd in the country and 29th in New Jersey among his recruiting class.

Skill assessment

Pruitt has elite size and athleticism that can blossom under Rutgers’ strength and conditioning program. The 2024 prospect plays with excellent pad leverage at the line of scrimmage and maintains great gap discipline. The future Scarlet Knight plays sideline to sideline, creating separation with his long arms to shed blocks. Pruitt is still new to football, as he only began playing the sport as a freshman in high school. According to his Hudl profile, Pruitt showed off his strength by maxing out for bench (335 Ibs.), squat (455 Ibs.), and deadlift (585 Ibs.).

Rutgers 2024 football recruiting class now features seven recruits, ranking the Scarlet Knights 38th in the nation as per 247Sports and 31st as per Rivals.com.

