Rutgers football 2024 recruit Ben Black’s film breakdown

Over the weekend, Rutgers football had a strong recruiting effort with the verbal commitment of wide receiver Ben Black. The North Carolina native has been on Rutgers’ radar since he visited the school in April. The 5-foot-11 165 pounds wide receiver took an official visit on June 2, providing his verbal commitment on Sunday.

According to Rivals.com, the three-star prospect received 19 total offers, with the Scarlet Knights being his only scheduled visit. With interest from Duke, Georgia Tech, and UConn, Black elected to play for a Big Ten program.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Who are the five players who committed to Rutgers football over the weekend?

In 2022, Black recorded 25 catches for 402 receiving yards with two touchdowns for the Mallard Creek Mavericks in Charlotte, NC. He is ranked No. 21 in North Carolina and 73 in the nation amongst his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Film Breakdown

Black is an explosive wide receiver who can make a big play by turning on the burners. He can run multiple route combinations, lining up in the slot or out wide. Black has a quick release off the ball, making it difficult for defenders to cover him man-to-man.

Also, Black can add depth on special teams with his experience returning punts in high school. He has excellent hands, and Black’s speed will be beneficial in Rutgers’ passing scheme.

Advertisement

Related

Watch: Transfer portal commit Shawn Bowman can add a new dynamic at tight end for Rutgers football

With Black only being a 5-foot-11 165 pounds wide receiver, he might struggle with Big Ten’s physical play. Black will benefit from Rutgers’ Strength and Conditioning program as he continues to work on his size at the next level.

Black will be the second North Carolina native (Isaiah Crumpler) to join Rutgers football 2024 recruiting class. Rutgers is now ranked No. 20 for their 2024 football recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.

Related

Watch: Transfer portal commit Shawn Bowman can add a new dynamic at tight end for Rutgers football

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire