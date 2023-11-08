Rutgers football 2024 commit Sam Pilof was named to the Wisconsin All-Region Team

Rutgers football three-star commit Sam Pilof was named to the Wisconsin All-Region Team for his solid performance during the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound outside linebacker / tight end recorded 100 tackles for the Middleton High School Cardinals this past season. In 11 games, the future Scarlet Knight recorded 20 solo, 80 assisted, and six tackles for loss. Also, he added five sacks, one fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

His best performance this past season came against Madison Memorial, where Pilof recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 28-20 victory. The star linebacker helped guide the Cardinals to a regular season record of 9-2 (6-2 conference) and the No. 2 spot in Winsonsin’s Big Eight standings.

Pilof appeared in 29 games for the Cardinals, recording 266 total tackles for his high school career. Throughout the past three seasons with the Cardinals, the three-star prospect has logged 37 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles, and an interception.

Pilof shifted to middle linebacker this past season after playing stand-up edge defender for the previous two seasons. When Pilof reports to campus in 2024, head coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will probably switch him back to outside linebacker because of his athleticism. According to 247Sports, Pilof is the No. 8 prospect in Wisconsin and the No. 75 linebacker among his 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire