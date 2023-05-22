Rutgers football: 2023 transfer wide receiver JaQuae Jackson has star potential

Rutgers football received a big splash as wide receiver JaQuae Jackson joined the Scarlet Knights via the transfer portal. Jackson was a highly-rated player in the transfer portal, receiving offers from Miami, Texas A&M, and Colorado before committing to Rutgers football.

According to 247Sports, Rutgers’ new offensive coaching staff, under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and wide receiver coach Dave Brock, is the main focal point in Jackson’s decision, as he felt Rutgers had the right combination to help him become a professional receiver.

Jackson has played for California University (PA) for three years. Last season at the Division 2 level, Jackson logged 77 catches for 1178 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added two rushing touchdowns to his stat sheet.

The Pennsylvania native from Mckeesport, PA, has the potential to be the top wide receiver by the beginning of the 2023 season.

Film Assessment

The 6-foot-3, 175 pounds wide receiver has excellent hands and athletic ability. He is an All-PSAC, All-Region, and All-American player at the Division 2 level. He can run multiple route combinations and line up anywhere on the field. Jackson causes a ton of mismatches, beating defenders in all types of coverages. He has an excellent vertical, out-jumping defender for the football. Jackson’s speed makes it difficult for defenders to cover him man-to-man. Jackson can add another level to the running game, providing sweeps around the outside.

Now that Jackson is an official Scarlet Knight, he needs to start studying the playbook and play catch up. If he can learn Ciarrocca’s playbook in time for the 2023 season, Jackson might find himself on the top of the receiver’s depth chart.

