Rutgers football is 2-0: 5 thoughts on the fast start and where it goes from here

PISCATAWAY – Two games, two wins.

So far, things have gone pretty well for Rutgers football.

After thoroughly dominating Northwestern in the season opener, Greg Schiano’s team rolled past Temple on Saturday by scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on the way to another convincing 36-7 victory at SHI Stadium.

Have the games been perfect? No. Are there areas that Rutgers still needs to improve in? Absolutely.

But the Scarlet Knights have done exactly what they’re supposed to do so far, which is beating two opponents they should be beating.

Here are five more thoughts on Rutgers’ start to the season:

1. Gavin Wimsatt’s progress is undeniable

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wimsatt talked in training camp about feeling more confident, being more comfortable within the offense, recognizing defenses more quickly. But it’s one thing to say that on the practice field, it’s another to do that during a game.

Well, so far, he’s carried that into the games. Regardless of the opponents, that’s a good sign.

Wimsatt has looked poised, he’s taken charge of the offense. He’s delivered strong, accurate throws. And perhaps most importantly, he hasn’t turned the ball over.

His 61-yard pass to JaQuae Jackson Saturday night was a beautiful throw that was right on point – the kind of throw Scarlet Knights fans have been wanting to see.

And something else that shouldn’t be overlooked is his running ability. His 17-yard run up the middle on third-and-3 from the 50 in the first quarter set up his 33-yard touchdown pass to Ja’shon Benjamin. His mobility can be a real strength and it’s something he was without last season after his ankle injury.

There’s certainly room for improvement for Wimsatt. That’s true of any quarterback at his stage of development. But he’s shown improvement and progress. His performances so far have been encouraging for Rutgers.

Now the challenge is to continue that as the competition becomes tougher.

2. The defense is for real

Two games, 14 points allowed. Rutgers came close to shutting out each of its first two opponents.

The depth of the defense was a big topic in the preseason, and it’s clear why. The Scarlet Knights have had a bevy of players make an impact through two games. Tyreem Powell has 17 tackles in two games, Mohamed Toure has been a force in his return from a torn ACL, Shaquan Loyal and Desmond Igbinosun have both come up with impact plays at safety.

For the most part, Rutgers’ defense has overwhelmed its first two opponents. Again, the competition is going to get tougher. But the unit has shown enough so far to indicate that it’s going to continue to play at a high level.

3. The running game is a major strength

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a Scarlet Knights touchdown against the Temple Owls during the fourth quarter with teammates at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The running backs have powered the offense despite not being at full strength. Kyle Monangai has been outstanding – he ran for 165 yards on 28 carries against Temple, including rushing for 57 yards on a 75-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to respond to the Owls’ lone touchdown of the game. He capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Monangai was one four running backs to score a touchdown Saturday night along with Benjamin, Al-Shadee Salaam and Sam Brown, who returned after missing the Northwestern game.

Brown is still working back up to game shape, and Schiano indicated Aaron Young could be back this week against Virginia Tech.

Regardless, running back is a real position of strength for the offense. Having multiple running backs who can be productive is critical for the way Rutgers wants to play.

“I want to make sure that we get everybody experience because in this league, you need multiple backs,” Schiano said. “This is a tough, tough, tough, league. So I think we are doing that.”

Of course, much of the the success of the running game depends on the offensive line, an area Rutgers needs continued improvement.

4. The transfers have stepped up

Rutgers addressed areas of need by bringing in Minnesota transfer Flip Dixon at safety and California University of Pennsylvania transfer JaQuae Jackson at wide receiver, and both have done a nice job so far.

Dixon had a huge sequence in the third quarter against Temple, coming up with a stop on third-and-goal from the 2 for a loss of one yard and then breaking up a pass in the end zone on the ensuing down for a turnover on downs, killing one of Temple’s most promising drives of the night.

Dixon finished with seven tackles and two pass breakups.

“Flip Dixon's done a great job for us,” Schiano said. “He's a man out there. He's no young kid. That's a grown man out there. When he tackle, you know it. He plays with great poise. He's a huge addition for us.”

Same with Jackson, who had four catches for 95 yards (including the 61-yard pass from Wimsatt). He was targeted seven times.

Jackson was limited in the opener after getting banged up in training camp, but he showed why Rutgers wanted him against Temple and earned praise from his coach.

“The performance that he had tonight, I've seen that coming but you guys have not been able to see that coming because he missed some of camp,” Schiano said. “But I was really pleased with him. I think that that was something we needed. That was a shot in the arm we needed.

5. The road ahead

If Rutgers is going to win six games for bowl eligibility, it had to beat Northwestern and then win all three of its nonconference matchups.

So far, so good.

Virginia Tech will pose the toughest test the Scarlet Knights have faced so far, but if they can win that game and head to Michigan at 3-0, that’s right where they need to be. That would put Rutgers in position to head into October at 4-1 (assuming a loss to Michigan and win over Wagner) with bowl eligibility within reach.

And who knows? It seems like Michigan State is going to be in turmoil now, Wisconsin could be more vulnerable than expected, Indiana certainly is still beatable and Maryland could also present a good opportunity.

The path to a bowl game will remain a constant topic.

The Scarlet Knights so far have put themselves in a good position. They just have to continue it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: 5 thoughts on 2-0 start heading into Virginia Tech