Rutgers foobtall vs. Temple: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Rutgers football will hos Temple on Saturday nigh, and if you're looking to do some last-minute betting research, you're in luck! We'll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you'll need to make the smartest bet at Bet MGM.

After an impressive win to open their season against Northwestern, Rutgers will welcome Temple to SHI Stadium on Saturday night. It is the first meeting of the season between these two teams, with Temple looking to change their luck against the Scarlet Knights. The last time they beat Rutgers was in 2002.

The Owls have plenty of momentum heading into this game after beating Akron last week. Temple had to rally from a 14-point deficit to beat Akron. In the fourth quarter, quarterback E.J. Warner found the endzone twice.

In this game, defense will be huge, which is no surprise. Temple held Akron to 41 points in the second half last week, while Rutgers held Northwestern to 201 yards of total offense, the lowest in the Big Ten.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Bet MGM

Moneyline (ML): Temple + 260, – 350

Point Spread: Temple + 8.5 – 105, Rutgers -8.5 -115

Total Points: Temple 44.5 -110, Rutgers 44.5 – 110

Injury Report

Rutgers: Samuel Brown V, Quest (Foot), Jesse Ofurie, Quest (Undisclosed), Jose De Croce, Quest (undisclosed), Naseim Brantley, Quest (eligibility)

Temple: James Faminu, out for season (undisclosed), Ian Stewart, Quest ( foot).

Prediction

Take Rutgers in this one. The Rutgers defense is coming off a dominating performance and they will be highly motivated to prove that last week was just the start. The Rutgers offense should also be able to move the ball well against Temple. This should be a close finish, as points could be hard to come by.

Key Players

E.J. Warner: In Temple’s first win of the season, Warner came up huge as the Owls pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback. The Phoenix native threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 292 passing yards. Against a Rutgers defense that dominated Northwestern last week, Temple will need Warner at his best.

Gavin Wimsatt:In Rutgers first win of the season, Wimsatt was critical to their success. The Kentucky native had two touchdowns and completed 17 of his 29 passes. He also made an impact on the ground with 33 rushing yards as the Northwestern defense was unable to contain Rutgers offense.

Past History

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights will be looking to continue their dominance against Temple. Rutgers has won the last seven matchups between these two programs. The last time Temple beat Rutgers was on the road in 2002.

Rutgers nearly lost to Temple last year in what was a 16-14 road win for the Big Ten program.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire